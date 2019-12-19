Nike earnings: What to expect

With shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) up 35% YTD, investors are expecting more good news when the sneaker giant reports FQ2 results after the bell.

The company is likely to show growth in profits and revenue amid success in selling merchandise directly to consumers in-store and online, though focus will be on North America, where Nike has struggled to meet market expectations in recent quarters.

Also watch out for comments about new CEO John Donahoe, who takes over for Mark Parker when he steps down in January.