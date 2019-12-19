Axonics nabs nine patents in U.S. this year

The USPTO has issued or allowed Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) nine U.S. utility patents in 2019, along with numerous foreign counterparts relating to its implantable sacral neuromodulation technology.

The U.S. patents range in subject matter and include coverage of the Axonics lead design, patient remote control, external trial system, wireless charging, current control stimulation, electromyography and internal system electronics. The U.S. patents are: 10,478,619; 10,406,369; 10,384,067; 10,376,704; 10,447,083; 10,449,277 and 15/719,461; 15/416,888; 15/980,642.

The Axonics patent portfolio represents technology internally developed by Axonics and technology developed under license from the Alfred Mann Foundation.