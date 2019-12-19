Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is sending a letter to Boris Johnson asking for the U.K. Parliament to grant Scotland the right to hold another independence referendum.

If he responds "no" again, Sturgeon says she will "consider all reasonable options to secure Scotland's right to self-determination."

Scotland, part of the United Kingdom for almost 313 years, rejected independence by 55% to 45% in a 2014 referendum (but that was before Brexit).

ETFs: EWU, FXB, OTC:GBB, EWUS, FKU, DGBP, HEWU, FLGB, UGBP, ZGBR