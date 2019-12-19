Paratek nabs BARDA contract for Nuzyra; shares up 53% premarket

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) has been awarded a 5-year extendable contract to support the development of NUZYRA (omadacycline) for the treatment of pulmonary anthrax, FDA post-marketing requirements (PMR) associated with the initial NUZYRA approval, and the option to procure up to 10,000 treatment courses of NUZYRA for the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) for use against potential biothreats.

Under the terms of the agreement, BARDA will award initial funding of ~$59M and the purchase of an initial 2,500 treatment courses to add to the current SNS.

The contract provides for additional potential time-based funding, including: ~$77M for PMR commitments and ~$20M for manufacturing-related requirements.

The remaining staged, milestone-based funding includes the potential for ~$13M and ~$115M for development of NUZYRA and three additional purchases.

NUZYRA is a broad spectrum, once-daily oral and intravenous modernized tetracycline to treat community-acquired pneumonia and skin infections.