Cedar Fair names new chairman

Cedar Fair Entertainment (NYSE:FUN) appoints Dan Hanrahan as its independent board chairman.

Hanrahan has served on Cedar Fair's board since June 2012, most recently as chair of the compensation committee.

Executive chairman Matthew Ouimet will serve in his role through the end of 2019 and will continue to serve as a director under Hanrahan's leadership.

Hanrahan has more than 30 years of senior executive experience in the consumer packaged goods, retail, travel and hospitality industries, including serving as president and CEO for both Celebrity Cruise Lines and Regis Corporation.

