Appeals court strikes down ACA individual mandate

The U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans has ruled that the individual mandate of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare, is unconstitutional.

The court sent the lawsuit back to a district court in Texas to reassess how much of the ACA can remain if the individual mandate (requires a uninsured adult to purchase health insurance or pay a fine) is removed.

