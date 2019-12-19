Xperi and Tivo to merge

Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER) and TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) plan to merge in a $3B all-stock transaction.

The companies say the transaction creates a leading consumer and entertainment technology business and one of the industry’s largest intellectual property licensing platforms with a diverse portfolio of entertainment and semiconductor intellectual property.

The merger pact calls for a 0.455 fixed exchange ratio, meaning Xperi shareholders will own approximately 46.5% of the combined business and TiVo shareholders will own approximately 53.5%.

The deal is expected to close in Q2 of 2020.

TIVO +8.23% premarket to $8.54.

Source: Press Release