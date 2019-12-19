Pound rises as BOE holds policy steady

The British pound gains 0.4% after the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee votes 7-2 to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.75%, following the European Central Bank and the U.S. Fed in holding policy steady.

But with Brexit on the horizon, the next move could "respond in either direction to changes in economic outlook in order to ensure a sustainable return of inflation to the 2% target," the committee's statement said.

"If global growth fails to stabilize or if Brexit uncertainties remain entrenched, monetary policy may need to reinforce the expected recovery in UK GDP growth and inflation," it said.

But if those risks don't materialize and the economy recovers in line with the MPC's latest projections, "some modest tightening of policy at a gradual pace and to a limited extent, may be needed to maintain inflation sustainably at the target."

