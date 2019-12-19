This just in: 10-year yield nears 2%

There's been loads of whipsaw action in the bond market of late, so it's hard to make too much of the move. But for now - with a number of geopolitical risks having passed, and with the U.S. economy continuing to move forward - yields have resolved to the upside.
Just in the past week, the China trade war has cooled, the U.K. elections have apparently resolved Brexit, and the Fed officially went into a long pause mode.
The 10-year Treasury yield is up another 2.3 basis points this morning to 1.94% - that's the highest level since August. TLT -0.25%, TBT +0.5%, AGG -0.1%
