China announces fresh tariff exemptions

The new list of import tariff exemptions includes six chemical and refined oil products from the United States, days after the world's two largest economies announced a phase one trade deal.

While the exemptions will be for one year from Dec. 26, duties already imposed on U.S. products would not be refunded.

Kelly Cui, principal analyst with consultancy Wood Mackenzie, said the exemptions on the chemical products would benefit companies such as Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron Phillips Chemical (NYSE:CVX), which have since 2017 been adding shale-based ethylene production facilities and targeting China as the prime export market.