Accenture raises lower end of FY2020 revenue, EPS guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) fiscal Q1 results beat consensus estimates and the company raises the lower end of its FY2020 revenue and EPS guidance.

Now sees year EPS of $7.66-$7.84 vs. prior range of $7.62-$7.84; consensus estimate is $7.81.

Sees FY2020 revenue growth of 6%-8% in local currency vs. 5%-8% previously.

Still sees year operating margin of 14.7%-14.9%.

For fiscal Q2, Accenture expects revenue of $10.85B-$11.15B vs. $11.09B consensus.

ACN gains 0.5% in premarket trading.

Fiscal Q1 EPS of $2.09 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.99 and

Q1 revenue of $11.36B exceeds the consensus of $11.15B and increased from $10.61B in the year-ago quarter.

New bookings for the quarter ended Nov. 30, 2019 were $10.3B, with consulting bookings of $6.0B and outsourcing bookings of $4.3B.

Conference call at 8:00 AM ET.

