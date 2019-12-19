Darden Restaurants -4% after Olive Garden drags

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) reports comparable sales across chains increased 2.0% in FQ2 vs. +2.1% consensus.

Comparable sales were up 1.5% at the Olive Garden Chain vs. +3.1% consensus off a 1.2% drop in customer traffic and 2.0% jump in prices.

Comparable sales rose 6.7% at the LongHorn chain vs. +2.9% consensus off a 3.2% gain in traffic and 1.9% increase in pricing.

Darden's overall restaurant margin was 19.7% of sales vs. 19.3% consensus.

Looking ahead, Darden anticipates full-year revenue growth of +5.3% to +6.3% and EPS of $6.30 to $6.45 vs. $6.40 consensus. Total capital spending of $450M to $500M is anticipated.

Shares of Darden Restaurants are down 4.39% premarket to $111.20.

