Apergy and Ecolab enter upstream pact

Apergy Corporation (NYSE:APY) and Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) strike a deal to separate the upstream energy business of Nalco Champion from Ecolab and simultaneously combine it with Apergy in a tax-free transaction.

The combined company is expected to provide greater scale, a larger geographic footprint, enhanced customer touch points, and low leverage supported by strong cash flow generation through the oil and gas cycle.

The combined business expects to generate pro forma revenue of ~$3.5B and adjusted EBITDA of a ~$615M (before synergies) in 2019 with strong recurring revenue, cash flow and through-cycle performance.The new business is also expected to see annual run-rate cost synergies of $75M within 24 months of closing, plus incremental sales growth opportunities, benefiting both sets of shareholders.

