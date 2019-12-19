Micron calls the bottom - WSJ's 'Heard'

The current quarter is "the cyclical bottom for our financial performance," said the company last night, as noted by the WSJ's Dan Gallagher.

Last night's conference call transcript

To review, Micron (NASDAQ:MU) in its FQ1 posted its fifth-straight quarter of double-digit revenue declines, and the outlook for the February Q is for six straight.

Markets do anticipate though, and they've clearly been pricing in a rebound in the company's results for some time - shares are up about 75% this year. With the stock changing hands at about 19x forward earnings - or double the average valuation over the last three years - the turnaround needs to come soon, says Gallagher.

Checking the Sell-Side, RBC lifts its price target to $65 from $55, and Rosenblatt to $100 from $80.