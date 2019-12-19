Barclays sees 21% upside in J&J in premarket analyst action

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) initiated with Neutral rating and $33 (4% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:AMPE) initiated with Buy rating and $4 (888% upside) price target at Roth Capital. Shares up 11% premarket.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) initiated with Buy rating and $36 (29% upside) price target at BofA.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) initiated with Buy rating and $50 (22% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright. Shares down 1% premarket.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) resumed with Overweight rating and $90 (19% upside) price target at JPMorgan.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) initiated with Buy rating and $13 (128% upside) price target at Roth.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) initiated with Buy rating and $13 (394% upside) price target at Roth. Shares up 12% premarket.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) initiated with Buy rating and $126 (91% upside) price target at Stifel.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) initiated with Overweight rating and $17 (61% upside) price target at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) initiated with Buy rating and $14 (107% upside) price target at Dawson James Securities.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) upgraded to Buy with a $34 (21% upside) price target at BofA.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) upgraded to Overweight with a $173 (21% upside) price target at Barclays. Shares up 1% premarket.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) upgraded to Neutral with a $110 (3% upside) price target at BofA. Shares up 1% premarket.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) downgraded to Buy with a $53 (18% upside) price target at Needham.

Synthorx (NASDAQ:THOR) downgraded to Hold with a $68 (flat) price target at Jefferies.