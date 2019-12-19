Boston Properties gets approval for San Francisco project

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) gets approval from the San Francisco Planning Commission for its 4th and Harrison development project located in the city's Central SoMa district.

The approval includes both the large project authorization for the design and massing of the overall ~820,000-square-foot project, as well as an initial allocation of 505,000 square feet under the San Francisco Office Development Annual Limitation Program for the first phase of the project.

BXP has filed initial building permits and construction could begin in H2 2020.

The 4th and Harrison development project includes ~770,000 square feet of class A office space, 36,000 square feet of retail, childcare and PDR space, and 16,700 square feet of public open space.

As part of the project, Boston Properties will contribute a 15,000-square-foot portion of the site to the City of San Francisco for the future development of a 144-unit affordable housing project. The project also provides funds for jobs, housing, transportation and neighborhood development, and other public benefits.