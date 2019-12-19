Sanderson Farms +3% on improved pricing outlook

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) trades higher after reporting revenue growth of 13.6% in FQ4 and seeing a shift in the poultry product story.

"Despite weakness during our fourth fiscal quarter, overall market prices for poultry moved counter-cyclically higher during November and December, and several factors are expected to support higher market prices for poultry meat as we move into the new calendar year. The protein deficit caused by African swine fever in China and other countries, recently well-publicized chicken sandwich features at quick serve restaurants, and expected higher retail pork and beef prices should all support stronger poultry markets as we move into 2020," notes Sanderson Farms CEO Joel Sanderson.

Increased promotional activity for chicken sandwiches at quick-serve restaurants and higher expected prices for beef and pork are also seen supporting a stronger poultry market in 2020.

Shares of Sanderson Farms are up 3.22% premarket to $172.50.

