ConAgra Brands +7% after earnings topper

ConAgra Brands (NYSE:CAG) jumps in early trading after sailing past FQ2 estimates and posting solid guidance.

"Our expectation for fiscal 2020 remains that first-half investments will result in strong second-half performance. The second-half is when we expect to see the greatest impact from new frozen and snacks innovation, continued smart promotional support in key grocery brands, the ongoing implementation of our Pinnacle action plan, and synergy capture," say ConAgra CEO Sean Connolly.

The company expects FY20 revenue growth of +12.4% to +12.9% vs. +13.5% to +14.0% prior view and +12.3% consensus. EPS $2.07 to $2.17 is anticipated vs. a prior view for $2.08 to $2.18 and $2.09 consensus. ConAgra also sees adjusted operating margin falling in a range of 16.2% to 16.8% for the year.

Shares of ConAgra are up 7.06% premarket to $31.10.

Previously: ConAgra Brands EPS beats by $0.06, beats on revenue (Dec. 19)