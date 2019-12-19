GreenSky +7.4% after $6B flow arrangement pact

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) jumps 7.4% in premarket trading after it reaches an agreement in principle for a three-year, $6B forward flow arrangement with a leading institutional asset manager.

Also, the company renews its agreement with its largest bank partner for an additional year, extended a second bank partner agreement for an additional three years, and reached an agreement to increase a third bank partner commitment by $100M.

The $6B forward flow full risk transfer funding commitment has pricing that "closely approximates our current bank partner economics," said Chairman and CEO David Zalik.

These funding relationships "yield both flexibility and significant liquidity to fuel future growth," he said.

Additionally, GreenSky said its strategic alternatives review, which it announced in August, in ongoing. It doesn't intend to make further public comment unless and until the board approves a specific transaction or alternative or otherwise concludes the review.