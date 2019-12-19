Catalyst Bio up 37% premarket on Biogen deal in dry AMD

Thinly traded nano cap Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) is up 37% premarket on increased volume in reaction to its global license and collaboration agreement with Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) to develop and commercialize C3 protease inhibitor CB 2782 (CB 2782-PEG) for the potential treatment of patients with geographic atrophy associated with dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD).

Catalyst will be responsible for preclinical studies and manufacturing. Biogen will fund both and will be responsible for IND-enabling activities, worldwide clinical development and commercialization.

Under the terms of the agreement, Catalyst will receive $15M upfront, up to $340M in milestones and tiered royalties on net sales.