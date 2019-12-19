Ericsson, Microsoft partner on connected cars

Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) will build its Connected Vehicle Cloud on top of the Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Connected Vehicle Platform that is running on the Azure cloud platform.

The integrated solution allows automakers to deploy and scale global vehicle services such as fleet management, over-the-air software updates and connected safety services much easier and faster while reducing costs. It also provides flexibility through modular design and multiple deployment options.

Some stats... Ericsson's Connected Vehicle Cloud connects more than 4M vehicles across 180 countries worldwide - approximately 10% of the connected vehicle market.