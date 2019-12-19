Fertilizer sector on watch after Mosaic production cut

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) is down 2.11% premarket after announcing that it intends to reduce fertilizer production until market conditions improve.

The company plans to decrease phosphate production at its Central Florida facilities by 150K tonnes per month and will continue to operate at lower rates in its Canadian potash business.

"A third consecutive disappointing application season in North America has led to continuing high inventories and price weakness. Mosaic will not produce at high rates when we are unable to realize reasonable prices," says Mosaic CEO Joc O’Rourke.

Keep an eye on Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) off the fertilizer development.