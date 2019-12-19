CryoLife and Misonix ink distribution deal for NeoPatch

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) has entered into an agreement with Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) whereby latter will have exclusive US commercialization rights for CryoLife's NeoPatch product to treat a broad range of indications outside of cardiac and vascular surgery.

Under terms of the agreements, CryoLife will supply NeoPatch to Misonix for wound care, hand, foot and ankle, orthopedic and neurosurgery applications. The agreement has a term of three years with automatic renewal provisions. Misonix is obligated to make minimum purchases over the life of the agreement.

Supply is expected to commence in Q1 2020, with a full commercial launch in Q2 2020.

NeoPatch is a dehydrated and terminally sterilized chorioamniotic allograft derived from human placental membrane.