Goldman in talks to admit guilt, pay $2B fine to settle U.S. 1MDB probe - WSJ

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) and the U.S. Department of Justice largely agree on a fine of just under $2B to settle allegations that the bank ignored warning signs while billions of dollars were being stolen from its client, a Malaysian government fund known as 1MDB, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

U.S. officials and Goldman have discussed a deal in which a Goldman subsidiary in Asia, not the parent company, would plead guilty to violating U.S. bribery laws, some of the people said.

Also being discussed is installing an independent monitor at the bank to oversee and recommend changes to its compliance procedures, they said.

Talks are ongoing; the details of the deal, which could be reached early next year, may change.

The settlement, though, wouldn't resolve an investigation by authorities in Malaysia, which is seeking billions of dollars from Goldman.

Previously: Ex-Goldman banker Leissner barred by SEC over 1MDB scandal (Dec. 16)