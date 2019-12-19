Selecta Bio completes enrollment in SEL-212 study; shares up 23% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) is up 23% premarket on increased volume in response to the completion of enrollment in a 150-subject Phase 2 clinical trial, COMPARE, evaluating lead candidate SEL-212 (ImmTOR + pegadricase) versus a bi-weekly dose of pegloticase [Horizon Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:HZNP) Krystexxa] in patients with chronic treatment-resistant gout.

The primary endpoint is the maintenance of serum uric acid levels below 6 mg/dL (normal ranges for women and men: 2.4-6.0 mg/dL and 3.4-7.0 mg/dL, respectively) at months 3 & 6. Topline data should be available by mid-2020.