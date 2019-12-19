Atossa launches Phase 2 study for oral Endoxifen

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) has signed a contract with Stockholm South General Hospital in Sweden to conduct a Phase 2 study of Atossa’s oral Endoxifen to reduce mammographic breast density (MBD) in women.

The primary endpoint of the study is to determine whether oral Endoxifen administration results in an individual change in MBD, which will be measured after three and six months of treatment. The secondary endpoints are safety and tolerability.

Enrollment is expected to open in Q1 2020.

Endoxifen is an active metabolite of tamoxifen, an FDA-approved drug to prevent new breast cancer as well as recurrent breast cancer in breast cancer patients.