VistaGen +19% premarket on positive AV-101 results

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) is up 19% premarket on announcing successful results from a first-step, Phase 1b clinical study with healthy U.S. military Veterans, which measured NMDAR (N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor) target engagement of VistaGen's AV-101, for potential treatment of suicidal ideation in Veterans.

In the Phase 1b target engagement study, 10 healthy volunteer Veterans from Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom or Operation New Dawn received single doses of AV-101 (720 mg and 1440 mg) and placebo.

The primary goal was to identify and define a dose-response relationship between AV-101 and multiple electrophysiological (EEG) biomarkers, as well as blood biomarkers associated with suicidality.

The findings suggest that, the higher dose of AV-101 (1440 mg) was associated with dose-related increase in the 40 Hz Auditory Steady State Response, a robust measure of the integrity of inhibitory interneuron synchronization.

Both doses of AV-101 were well-tolerated, and there were no dissociative adverse events or serious adverse events.