Citigroup extends info-sharing pact with large shareholder

Citigroup (NYSE:C) and ValueAct Capital, one of its largest shareholders, extend their existing information sharing and engagement agreement for two years, through the end of 2021.

The extension enables ValueAct to continue to engage with members of Citi’s management team and board on areas such as strategy, governance, and operational planning matters.

It also enables the company to share relevant confidential information with ValueAct and provides for ValueAct's support of Citi's management and the board through the term of the agreement.