Enrollment underway in late-stage retinal diease study of Aldeyra's ADX-2191

The first patient has been enrolled in a two-part Phase 3 clinical trial, GUARD, evaluating Aldeyra Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:ALDX) ADX-2191 for the prevention of proliferative vitreoretinopathy (PVR), the formation of scar tissue associated with retinal detachment which can threaten sight, a Fast Track and Orphan Drug indication in the U.S.

The primary endpoint is the rate of recurrent retinal detachment over a 24-week period following surgical repair of retinal detachment due to PVR or open globe injury.

The estimated completion date is December 2022.

ADX-2191 is an intravitreal formulation of methotrexate, a chemotherapeutic agent and immune system suppressant that works by slowing or stopping the growth of cells and suppressing the immune response.