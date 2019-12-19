Enrollment underway in late-stage retinal diease study of Aldeyra's ADX-2191

The first patient has been enrolled in a two-part Phase 3 clinical trial, GUARD, evaluating Aldeyra Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:ALDX) ADX-2191 for the prevention of proliferative vitreoretinopathy (PVR), the formation of scar tissue associated with retinal detachment which can threaten sight, a Fast Track and Orphan Drug indication in the U.S.
The primary endpoint is the rate of recurrent retinal detachment over a 24-week period following surgical repair of retinal detachment due to PVR or open globe injury.
The estimated completion date is December 2022.
ADX-2191 is an intravitreal formulation of methotrexate, a chemotherapeutic agent and immune system suppressant that works by slowing or stopping the growth of cells and suppressing the immune response.
