Moody's lowers Boeing a notch

Moody's drops its unsecured debt rating on Boeing (NYSE:BA) to A3 from A2 and shifts to a Stable outlook from Negative. Key snippets from the Moody's report are posted below.

"The A3 senior unsecured rating broadly reflects Boeing's position as one of two manufacturers of large commercial airplanes and a prime US defense contractor. The diversification of the defense and services businesses helps mitigate increasing financial and operational risk within the company's commercial aircraft operations."

"The stable outlook reflects the company's strong liquidity and financial flexibility which, together with stability in the defense business and ongoing growth in services, mitigates the impact while the MAX remains grounded. The stable outlook also reflects that Boeing's historically aggressive financial policy will remain tempered, with no share repurchases until after a sustained recovery following the ungrounding of the MAX."

"There will be no upwards pressure on the ratings until after the MAX program returns to normal, the inventory of aircraft is depleted, and the effects of the grounding on the financial profile have been reversed, including the repayment of commercial paper and other debt used to fund the MAX disruption. Improvements in key credit metrics that could lead to a ratings upgrade include debt-to-EBITDA moving below 2.5x and retained cash flow-to-net debt above 40% while EBIT-to-interest approaches 10x."