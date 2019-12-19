InterXion enters into agreement with Icolo and establishes strategic partnership with Pembani Remgro infrastructure fund

Interxion (NYSE:INXN) has entered into an agreement to acquire a controlling interest in Icolo, a Kenyan data centre operator, and that it has also entered into a strategic partnership with the Pembani Remgro Infrastructure Fund.

As part of these transactions, PRIF will invest in Icolo and will collaborate and co-invest with Interxion on expansion initiatives across the African continent.

The transaction is expected to close in 1Q20.

Post transaction and taking into consideration the PRIF investment, Interxion will own ~70% of Icolo’s common shares with the remaining shares held by PRIF and Icolo management.