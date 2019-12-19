TOPS Ships +6.9% after acquisition of two tanker newbuildings

TOP Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) jumps 6.9% in premarket trading after acquiring two companies that have new building contracts for two ultra-high specification scrubber-fitted 50,000 dwt medium-range product/chemical tankers under construction.

The company acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Santa Catalina Inc. and Santa Monica Inc. from an entity affiliated with TOPS' CEO for an aggregate purchase price of $14.35M.

Following their delivery, the vessels will enter into time charters with Trafigura Maritime Logistics Pte Ltd for a firm duration of three years, with charterer’s option to extend for two additional years. TOPS is in the process of concluding financing agreements for both vessels.

“The new additions to our fleet are in line with our strategy of always operating latest technology ships and increase our gross revenue backlog for the fixed charter period of our vessels by $38.3M, which as of June 30, 2019 stood at $165.3M," said President and CEO Evangelos Pistiolis.