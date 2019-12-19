EV dreams: Tesla over $400, BMW over 500K

It looks like a good day for the electric vehicle sector.

BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) crossed over the cumulative 500K unit mark for sales of the company's electrified vehicles, according to a series of late night tweets.

While the tweet countdown is being viewed as something of a jab at Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Elon Musk, BMW Chairman Oliver Zipse says 500K electric vehicles sold is proof of concept on EV demand.

BMW is probably catching Elon Musk on a good day, with shares of Tesla up another 1.86% to cross over $400 for the first time.