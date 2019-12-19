Stocks drift upward at open

Stocks open higher as investors weigh economic data, shrug off President's impeachment, and wait for more details on the U.S.-China trade pact.

The Nasdaq, S&P 500, and the Dow each add 0.2% in early trading.

2-year Treasury is little changed with yield at 1.63% and 10-year edges down, pushing yield up 1 basis point to 1.93%.

In economic reports, Q3 trade balance narrowed more than expected to a $124.1B deficit but the Philly Fed business outlook rose less than expected in December.

China announces a new list of import tariff exemptions includes six chemical and refined oil from the U.S.

No particular industry sector is making big moves. Health care ( +0.3% ), materials ( +0.2% ), and communication services ( +0.2% ) lead the S&P 500 sectors, while consumer discretionary ( -0.1% ) and utilities ( -0.1% ) lag.

Crude oil inches up 0.1% to $61.00 per barrel.

U.S. Dollar Index is little changed at 97.38.