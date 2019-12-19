Stocks drift upward at open

Stocks open higher as investors weigh economic data, shrug off President's impeachment, and wait for more details on the U.S.-China trade pact.
The Nasdaq, S&P 500, and the Dow each add 0.2% in early trading.
2-year Treasury is little changed with yield at 1.63% and 10-year edges down, pushing yield up 1 basis point to 1.93%.
In economic reports, Q3 trade balance narrowed more than expected to a $124.1B deficit but the Philly Fed business outlook rose less than expected in December.
China announces a new list of import tariff exemptions includes six chemical and refined oil from the U.S.
No particular industry sector is making big moves. Health care (+0.3%), materials (+0.2%), and communication services (+0.2%) lead the S&P 500 sectors, while consumer discretionary (-0.1%) and utilities (-0.1%) lag.
Crude oil inches up 0.1% to $61.00 per barrel.
U.S. Dollar Index is little changed at 97.38.
Across the Atlantic, the FTSE 100 rises 0.3% after the Bank of England keeps interest rates unchanged, Stoxx Europe 600 is flat, and the DAX falls 0.3%.
