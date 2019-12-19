Jazz Pharma in-licenses lung cancer candidate from PharmaMar
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ +0.9%) inks an agreement with Spanish drug maker PharmaMar for exclusive U.S. rights to cancer med lurbinectedin, an inhibitor on oncogenic transcription (interferes with gene expression in cancer cells).
- Under the terms of the deal, Jazz will pay PharmaMar $200M upfront, up to $250M in regulatory milestones, up to $550M in commercial milestones and tiered high teens-to-30% royalties on net sales. PharmaMar will be responsible for manufacturing and supply.
- PharmaMar submitted a U.S. marketing application earlier this month seeking accelerated approval for relapsed small cell lung cancer, an Orphan Drug indication.
- Update: The agreement became effective on January 21, 2020.