Jazz Pharma in-licenses lung cancer candidate from PharmaMar

  • Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ +0.9%) inks an agreement with Spanish drug maker PharmaMar for exclusive U.S. rights to cancer med lurbinectedin, an inhibitor on oncogenic transcription (interferes with gene expression in cancer cells).
  • Under the terms of the deal, Jazz will pay PharmaMar $200M upfront, up to $250M in regulatory milestones, up to $550M in commercial milestones and tiered high teens-to-30% royalties on net sales. PharmaMar will be responsible for manufacturing and supply.
  • PharmaMar submitted a U.S. marketing application earlier this month seeking accelerated approval for relapsed small cell lung cancer, an Orphan Drug indication.
  • Update: The agreement became effective on January 21, 2020.
