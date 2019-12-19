Cushman & Wakefield to acquire French design and build firm

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) plans to acquire Réponse, a move that will strengthen its presence in France by adding in-house design and build capability.

Terms of the deal, which is expected to occur early in 2020, weren't disclosed.

Réponse will be integrated into Cushman & Wakefield's Project & Development Services skill line which also provides project management, building consultancy, interior design, building engineering, and cost consultancy.

Réponse’s 110 employees work on the design and delivery of retail, commercial office, hospitality, and healthcare projects.