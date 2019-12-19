CytRx up 2% on accelerated review tags for arimoclomol

Thinly traded nano cap CytRx (OTC:CYTR +1.9% ) perks up, albeit on turnover of only 19K shares, in response to accelerated review designations in the U.S. for arimoclomol, out-licensed to Orphazyme A/S in 2011.

The FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy status for Niemann-Pick disease Type C (NPC), a rare inherited disorder characterized by the body's ability to transport lipids inside cells. Orphazyme expects to file its marketing application in H1 2020.

The agency granted Fast Track status for sporadic inclusion body myositis (sIBM), a progressive degeneration and weakness in muscles that typically occurs in people over the age of 50.

Arimoclomol is believed to act by stimulating a cellular repair pathway via the activation of molecular chaperones (heat shock response).