BlackBerry Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, December 20th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.02 (-60.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $276.31M (+21.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BB has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.

