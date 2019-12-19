CarMax Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, December 20th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.16 (+6.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.67B (+8.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, KMX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 2 downward.

