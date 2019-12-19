Chipotle preps for digital push

Chipotle (CMG +0.1% ) says it will test different restaurant designs as it plots strategy around its booming digital business.

The company says restaurants in Chicago, Cincinnati, Phoenix, Newport Beach and San Diego will be part of the test.

The test will cover a variety of types of restaurants, including an urban storefront and a standalone location with a Chipotlane drive-thru lanes for digital orders.

"With Chipotle's digital business increasing in size to $1 billion dollars, new in-restaurant features are being installed to help reduce friction and increase convenience for customers and delivery drivers alike. Walk-up windows and premium placement for digital built in pick-up portals will allow customers to receive their food more efficiently than ever," notes the restaurant operator.