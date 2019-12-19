PolyOne scoops up Clariant's color and additive masterbatch business for ~$1.5B

PolyOne (POL +6% ) agrees to acquire Clariant's color and additive masterbatch business.

Deal value of $1.45B represents an 11.1x adjusted EBITDA multiple, or 7.6x including anticipated synergies.

Clariant's color and additive masterbatch business, generated annual sales of $1.15B and includes 46 manufacturing operations in 29 countries and ~3,600 employees,

The acquired business will be a part of PolyOne's Color, Additives and Inks segment.

Additionally, POL raises its Q4 adjusted EPS outlook and expects ~25% Y/Y increase to 0.30/share, compared to prior increase of ~10%