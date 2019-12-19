Mnuchin confident U.S., China will sign deal next month - CNBC

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tells CNBC's David Faber that he's "very confident" that the U.S. and China will sign a Phase One trade deal in early January.

“It’s just going through what I would consider to be a technical, legal scrub and we’ll be releasing the document and signing it in the beginning of January,” he said.

As for the USMCA, the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade pact, Mnuchin expects the agreement to add 0.5% to U.S. GDP growth.

“I think we are going to get an excess 50 basis points of additional growth in GDP as a result of this agreement," he said.