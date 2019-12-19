Allstate will phase out Esurance brand

Allstate (ALL +0.4% ) begins a "Transformative Growth Plan" to accelerate growth in its personal property-liability business.

The new approach will allow consumers to select how they want to interact with Allstate; consumers currently can access Allstate branded property-liability products through Allstate agencies, call centers, and online, but choice is limited by internal business rules.

As a result, the company won't need to use both the Allstate and Esurance brands for direct sales, so the Esurance brand will be phased out in 2020.

Allstate said combining the Allstate, Esurance, Encompass, and Answer Financial organizations into one business model will lower costs and support more competitive prices without reducing margins.

The company will increase investments in marketing the Allstate brand by reallocating Esurance spending and reducing operating expenses.

Also, new technology ecosystems are being built to support increased connectivity, new products, operational adaptability, and lower expenses.