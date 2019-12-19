Morgan Stanley raises $5.5B for third global infrastructure fund

Morgan Stanley (MS +0.2% ) Infrastructure Partners raises $5.5B for North Haven Infrastructure Partners III, six months after the fund's first close on June 19, 2019.

Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners, which is part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, invests in private infrastructure assets and companies with potential to be transformed into core infrastructure assets. Like its predecessor fund, the new fund will pursue opportunities that can benefit from operational efficiency improvements and value creation initiatives.

The team has already announced two investments for the fund: PNE AG, a German onshore wind power company; and Fiber of Portugal, the largest fiber network in Portugal.

The team’s focus sectors include transportation, power generation (including renewable generation), natural gas infrastructure and digital infrastructure.