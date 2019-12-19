FleetCor starts $500M accelerated share repurchase program

FleetCor Technologies (FLT -1.6% ) enters into an accelerated share repurchase program to repurchase $500M of common stock under its current share repurchase authorization.

The announcement comes a day after short-seller Citron Research said it expects the FTC to file a lawsuit against the firm regarding its advertising, marketing, and billing practices.

FleetCor expects to fund the repurchase with a combination of debt and cash.

~85% of the shares expected to be repurchased under the transaction will be received by FleetCor on Dec. 23, 2019, with the remaining repurchases under the ASR completed by the end of Q1 2020.

After the ASR is completed, FleetCor expects to have ~$892M remaining under its current repurchase authorization.

