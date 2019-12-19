NN extends senior credit facilities, reduces revolving credit line

NN (NNBR) amends its senior credit agreement to extend its revolving facility maturity date to July 2022 and its April 2021 term loan B to October 2022, matching the maturity date of NN's longer-dated term loan B.

The company has used proceeds from its previously announced $100M strategic investment in the form of perpetual preferred stock to pay off borrowings on its senior secured revolving credit facility.

As a result, NN reduced the size of its revolving credit facility to $75M from $110M.

"The extended facilities, along with our recently announced strategic investment, will further our efforts to pay down our debt, thereby enhancing our credit profile and liquidity," said interim President and CEO Warren Veltman.

It will also allow management and the board to complete its evaluation of strategic alternatives, he said.