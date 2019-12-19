Apogee Enterprises slides 22% on Q3 results miss; lowers FY20 guidance

Apogee Enterprises (APOG -22.2% ) reported Q3 revenue decline of 5.5% Y/Y to $337.92M, and net earnings of $15.23M (-30.4% Y/Y).

Company says Q3 results were below expectation, driven by Architectural Framing Systems, leading to reduced FY20 outlook.

Sales by segments: Architectural Framing Systems $165.62M (-9% Y/Y); Architectural Glass $89.43M (-9% Y/Y); Architectural Services $69.04M (-5% Y/Y); and Large-Scale Optical $24.4M (+4% Y/Y).

Q3 Gross margin declined by 152 bps to 22%; and operating margin declined by 240 bps to 6.4%.

Adj. EBITDA was $33.66M (-21.2% Y/Y); and margin declined by 197 bps to 9.9%.

Architectural Services backlog increased by 21% Y/Y, to $607M.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $53.6M, compared to $70.64M a year ago.

FY20 Guidance, lowered: Revenue growth flat to 1% (prior 1% to 3%); EPS $2.15 to $2.30 (prior $3 to $3.2); tax rate of ~24.5%; and Capex of ~$55M (prior $60M to $65M).

Previously: Apogee EPS misses by $0.19, misses on revenue (Dec. 19)

Slides