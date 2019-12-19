Genesco to acquire Togast for $33.7M

Genesco (GCO -1.3% ) to acquire Togast, for $33.7M, plus up to an additional $34M as contingent over the next four years.

Togast is a New York-based company specialized in designing, sourcing and sale of licensed footwear.

The transaction is expected to be completed in January 2020, and to be accretive to next year's earnings.

Prior to the acquisition, Togast served as distributor for Levi's footwear in the US, and the transaction expands Genesco's portfolio to include footwear licenses for G.H. Bass & Co., ADIO and FUBU, among others