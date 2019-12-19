Some traders got early access to BOE news conference feed

The Bank of England disabled an audio feed of post-monetary policy decision press conferences after discovering that it was used to give some traders a split-second trading advantage.

Accessing market-sensitive information — such as small changes in language from bank officials about interest rates —even a fraction of a second before the public can give traders a valuable advantage when using electronic and algorithmic trading.

The feed, which was installed only as a back-up in case the video feed failed, "has been misused by a third party supplier to the Bank since earlier this year to supply services to other external clients," the central bank said in a statement.

"This wholly unacceptable use of the audio feed was without the Bank’s knowledge or consent, and is being investigated further," the BOE said.

The central bank referred the case to the U.K. market watchdog, the Financial Conduct Authority.

The bank didn't identify the third-party supplier, but the Wall Street Journal reported that Statisma News and Data, an audio-delivery tech company, covers public events in the U.K. since 2010, including Bank of England news conferences.

On a statement on its website, Statisma said it doesn't carry embargoed information or release information without it first being made available to the public.

The audio feed was shut down before today's monetary policy decision press conference.

