Novartis under fire for Zolgensma lottery

Patient groups are criticizing Novartis (NVS +0.9% ) over its lottery-style program aimed at providing pricey gene therapy Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi) free-of-charge on a limited basis to SMA patients outside of the U.S. Patient advocates regard the program as inappropriate for a life-saving therapy for babies.

The company's decision was based on advice from bioethicists concerned that creating complicated criteria would unfairly discriminate against some patients. It plans to distribute ~100 free doses each year contingent on production capacity.

About 1,600 children with SMA Type 1 live in Europe alone so global ex-U.S. demand dwarfs availability via lottery.

Zolgensma, approved by the FDA in March, is the world's most expensive drug at $2.1M per dose.